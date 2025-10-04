Previous
Specimen Jars by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2032

Specimen Jars

There's quite a collection of pickled, preserved specimens in jars in the museum. This lot though are works of art in glass, and truly beautiful
4th October 2025 4th Oct 25

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
556% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Great shaped specimen jars
October 4th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact