Photo 2034
It's a Trotter (aka Hoofer)
Phil asked for a photo of me cuddling the piglet. This was just after she'd been passed to me so hadn't settled down to snuggle under my jacket and let me scratch her ears as she gently chewed on my handbag.
6th October 2025
JackieR
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
Extra, Special Ones
pig
pig
JackieR
@phil_howcroft
my daughter sent me this for you
October 6th, 2025
Delightful
October 6th, 2025
A little porker.
October 6th, 2025
