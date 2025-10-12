Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2038
Not Quite Right Ones
Couldn't get too close to the rutting deer and my lens is only tiny, but its still a joy to watch the deer behaviour at this time of year.
Could have done with a bit of sunshine, the sun came out as we had our cuppa and snackette
12th October 2025
12th Oct 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
5871
photos
211
followers
88
following
558% complete
View this month »
2031
2032
2033
2034
2035
2036
2037
2038
Latest from all albums
3441
3442
3443
2036
3444
2037
2038
3445
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
deer
,
petworth
Beverley
ace
Super photos…. I like the natural moodiness
October 12th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
One has to respect our wildlife Jackie . Keeping ones distance is very sensible
October 12th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close