Not Quite Right Ones by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Not Quite Right Ones

Couldn't get too close to the rutting deer and my lens is only tiny, but its still a joy to watch the deer behaviour at this time of year.

Could have done with a bit of sunshine, the sun came out as we had our cuppa and snackette
12th October 2025 12th Oct 25

JackieR

Beverley ace
Super photos…. I like the natural moodiness
October 12th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
One has to respect our wildlife Jackie . Keeping ones distance is very sensible
October 12th, 2025  
