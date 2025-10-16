Previous
Only An Ailurophile Would Permit This by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2040

Only An Ailurophile Would Permit This

I didn't notice TLC had followed me into my 'studio' and made herself comfortable in the ironing basket. I called Him in to have a look and he didn't seem to mind so I left her there. It WAS his ironing she was on!
16th October 2025 16th Oct 25

