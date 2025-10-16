Sign up
Only An Ailurophile Would Permit This
I didn't notice TLC had followed me into my 'studio' and made herself comfortable in the ironing basket. I called Him in to have a look and he didn't seem to mind so I left her there. It WAS his ironing she was on!
16th October 2025
16th Oct 25
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
olive
,
cat lover
,
pigword
,
ailurophile
