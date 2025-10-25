Sign up
Photo 2045
Kite Flying With Supervision
Great nephew advising his great uncle at the beach
25th October 2025
25th Oct 25
JackieR
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
Views
7
7
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
25th October 2025 6:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
