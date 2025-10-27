Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2046
Puppy Dog
Oh Olive, watch out!! Both L and I fell in love with Tiggy when we visited Sue this afternoon
27th October 2025
27th Oct 25
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
5895
photos
211
followers
89
following
560% complete
View this month »
2039
2040
2041
2042
2043
2044
2045
2046
Latest from all albums
3456
2044
3457
2045
3458
3459
2046
3460
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
motorola edge 50 pro
Taken
27th October 2025 3:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
puppy
,
tiggy
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
That is a gorgeous portrait
October 27th, 2025
Monica
So beautiful!
October 27th, 2025
Anne
ace
What a sweetie, no wonder you fell I love. Super portrait
October 27th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close