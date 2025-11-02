Previous
Raindrops by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2048

Raindrops

Quite liked the bokeh at the front of the image for a change
2nd November 2025 2nd Nov 25

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
561% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Annie-Sue ace
lovely chunks of darks and mediums and lights.
November 2nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact