Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2049
Colourful Black and White
My anthurium is still alive and has pale reddish, but not pink, flowers. It was gifted to me in
July
and so far seems to be doing ok in my care.
One for this week's 52 week prompt
5th November 2025
5th Nov 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
5907
photos
212
followers
89
following
561% complete
View this month »
2042
2043
2044
2045
2046
2047
2048
2049
Latest from all albums
3465
2047
2048
3466
3467
3468
2049
3469
Photo Details
Views
12
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
5th November 2025 6:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
52wc-2025-w45
,
52jr25
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close