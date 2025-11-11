Previous
St Peter's Poppies by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2051

St Peter's Poppies

The Poppy Project was so successful there's poppies on almost ever surface, windowsill, pillar and floor
11th November 2025 11th Nov 25

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
561% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact