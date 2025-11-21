Sign up
Previous
Photo 2053
Dancing to the Busker
The busker's drumming partner was a creepy skeleton! But this little lass was totally entranced
21st November 2025
21st Nov 25
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
21st November 2025 2:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
I’ve just answered my own question.
November 21st, 2025
