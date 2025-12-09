Previous
Creepy Christmas Toys by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Creepy Christmas Toys

Two knitted gonks and a crocheted Christmas raggedy doll. The mums may chariddy shop them in early January!
9th December 2025 9th Dec 25

JackieR

@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
Shutterbug ace
They are cute and probably as snuggly as a teddy bear.
December 9th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
Lol, they are cute!
December 9th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
What a terrific makeover! That red Taylor Swift lipstick suits her ;)
December 9th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
They are soo cute.
December 9th, 2025  
