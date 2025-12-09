Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2061
Creepy Christmas Toys
Two knitted gonks and a crocheted Christmas raggedy doll. The mums may chariddy shop them in early January!
9th December 2025
9th Dec 25
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
5956
photos
213
followers
91
following
564% complete
View this month »
2054
2055
2056
2057
2058
2059
2060
2061
Latest from all albums
3498
3499
3500
3501
2060
3502
2061
3503
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
motorola edge 50 pro
Taken
9th December 2025 8:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Shutterbug
ace
They are cute and probably as snuggly as a teddy bear.
December 9th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
Lol, they are cute!
December 9th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
What a terrific makeover! That red Taylor Swift lipstick suits her ;)
December 9th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
They are soo cute.
December 9th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close