Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2062
Still Digging at Sunset
The beaches' shingle is being dug up and then resited as a storm damage protection measure. This ugly digger shone like pure gold for a split second as it turned to dump shingle in the lorry.
Our PigWord this month is crepuscular, to be active at dawn or dusk. Think it's quite fitting for this digger!!
10th December 2025
10th Dec 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
5958
photos
213
followers
91
following
564% complete
View this month »
2055
2056
2057
2058
2059
2060
2061
2062
Latest from all albums
3500
3501
2060
3502
2061
3503
2062
3504
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
10th December 2025 4:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflection
,
sunset
,
crepuscular
,
pigword
Joanne Diochon
ace
Makes me think of one of my favourite quotes, "“In The Right Light, At The Right Time. Everything Is Extraordinary.”
December 10th, 2025
BillyBoy
Nicely captured.
December 10th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close