Still Digging at Sunset by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2062

Still Digging at Sunset

The beaches' shingle is being dug up and then resited as a storm damage protection measure. This ugly digger shone like pure gold for a split second as it turned to dump shingle in the lorry.

Our PigWord this month is crepuscular, to be active at dawn or dusk. Think it's quite fitting for this digger!!
10th December 2025 10th Dec 25

Joanne Diochon ace
Makes me think of one of my favourite quotes, "“In The Right Light, At The Right Time. Everything Is Extraordinary.”
December 10th, 2025  
BillyBoy
Nicely captured.
December 10th, 2025  
