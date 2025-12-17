Previous
A New Memory by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2067

A New Memory

My decorated Christmas tree is, to say the least, eclectic, nearly every decoration triggers a memory. This one holds a new recollection and will always make me think of travelling Eurostar Plus!
17th December 2025 17th Dec 25

JackieR

Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful.
December 17th, 2025  
katy ace
How absolutely beautiful! What a wonderful fun memory also
December 17th, 2025  
narayani ace
How lovely
December 17th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
December 17th, 2025  
Kathy ace
Very elegant!
December 17th, 2025  
