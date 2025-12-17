Sign up
Previous
Photo 2067
A New Memory
My decorated Christmas tree is, to say the least, eclectic, nearly every decoration triggers a memory. This one holds a new recollection and will always make me think of travelling Eurostar Plus!
17th December 2025
17th Dec 25
5
2
JackieR
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
Susan Wakely
ace
Beautiful.
December 17th, 2025
katy
ace
How absolutely beautiful! What a wonderful fun memory also
December 17th, 2025
narayani
ace
How lovely
December 17th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
December 17th, 2025
Kathy
ace
Very elegant!
December 17th, 2025
