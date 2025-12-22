Sign up
Previous
Photo 2070
Combined Operations Pilotage Parties' Memorial
This striking memorial dominates the beach, it commemorates the ultra-secret COPP heroes. There is almost always a raven sitting atop it and it always makes for a great silhouette.
https://www.discoverhayling.co.uk/copp-heroes
22nd December 2025
22nd Dec 25
2
1
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
5978
photos
213
followers
90
following
567% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
22nd December 2025 1:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
starburst
Beverley
ace
Beautiful capture…
December 22nd, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
sensational!
December 22nd, 2025
