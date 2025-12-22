Previous
Combined Operations Pilotage Parties' Memorial by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Combined Operations Pilotage Parties' Memorial

This striking memorial dominates the beach, it commemorates the ultra-secret COPP heroes. There is almost always a raven sitting atop it and it always makes for a great silhouette.

https://www.discoverhayling.co.uk/copp-heroes
22nd December 2025 22nd Dec 25

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
Beverley ace
Beautiful capture…
December 22nd, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
sensational!
December 22nd, 2025  
