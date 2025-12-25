Previous
Marshwarblers' Christmas by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2073

Marshwarblers' Christmas

The three cooks, kitchen fire, prepared table, first cocktail. Table candle, The Marshwarblers, the turkey! Carving, the menfolk, dinner and pudding.

A fun afternoon and evening eating, drinking, playing games (stack a caterpillar, a quiz and steady hand electric buzzer) and Secret Santa gift exchange with our wonderful covid bubble friends.
25th December 2025 25th Dec 25

JackieR

Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
December 25th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Oh, great 🤩
December 25th, 2025  
