Previous
Meeting Friends by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2074

Meeting Friends

Our annual post-Christmas meet-up to have a walk, some bacon butties and cuppas at the beach. Lovely that Sue and her Him popped across to chat as they noticed us there as they passed by on their walk.

The large motorhome, just glimpsed to the far right, rammed a huge hole in their bumper as the driver speed parked right into a wooden stump.

PoJT - my lovely cousin and partner popped in for a cuppa on their way home. They'd driven an hour this morning for a walk at a beach. We think we've managed 10 of our once a month meet-ups this year!
26th December 2025 26th Dec 25

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
568% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Anne ace
Van meeting - gotta love it! Shame about the mh’s little oopsie
December 26th, 2025  
Louise & Ken
The joy of friendship and shared stories of the holiday! Beautiful!
December 26th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely to see you.
December 26th, 2025  
JackieR ace
@365anne he was reversing far to fast and not looking. Lots of damage to fiberglass bumper
@Weezilou it's now a tradition as this our third year!
@wakelys so lovely to see you too
December 26th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact