Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2076
Missing a Sea Wall
Five years on from
this photo
nature has totally reclaimed the land as salt marsh. The dog walker gives a sense of scale.
29th December 2025
29th Dec 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
5991
photos
213
followers
93
following
568% complete
View this month »
2069
2070
2071
2072
2073
2074
2075
2076
Latest from all albums
2073
2074
3520
3521
3522
2075
2076
3523
Photo Details
Views
15
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
29th December 2025 2:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
jrbreach
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close