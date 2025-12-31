faves

I choose my favourite of the month at the end of the month and don't allow myself to change my mind. Quite a variety of styles and genres this year. I am surprised there's not a single table-top composition, but my enthusiasm for taking care over images requiring a trippy-uppy-thing has been totally missing this year, and my phone has been over used for my 365 project - despite treating myslef to a new mirrorless Sony.



January- HMS Warrior at dusk, February- Re-enactor in a living museum, March- in the style of Martin Parr in Brighton, April- Madiera marina, May -New family arrival. June- Exmouth beach, July- Hoverfly, August- kingfisher with catch, September -Fly agarics, October- Stag watching me, November- Damp Amsterdam, and December- St Paul's Cathedral.



Thank you all so very, very much for your kind comments, favs, support and critiques. Thank you also to my Him, who often selects the photo to post from a shortlist I cannot choose from, he provides creative and technical support. He is also a ninja-follower of you all, often suggesting comments I should make - which I don't comply with!



Here's to a great 2026