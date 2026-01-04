Sign up
Photo 2079
Let's Pretend It's Summer
A prop from today's film shoot, it was at least 2°C and people were swimming!
4th January 2026
4th Jan 26
3
4
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
6001
photos
211
followers
93
following
569% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
4th January 2026 2:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
Fabulous sunburst.
January 4th, 2026
Anne
ace
I’m enjoying the reflection of the sun on the water and the white stripe on the deck chair. Great composition.
January 4th, 2026
Carole Sandford
ace
Great sunburst! It could perhaps pass for summer on a screen, but in reality…..
You wouldn’t get me swimming either - madness!
January 4th, 2026
