Let's Pretend It's Summer by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
A prop from today's film shoot, it was at least 2°C and people were swimming!
4th January 2026 4th Jan 26

JackieR

@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous sunburst.
January 4th, 2026  
Anne ace
I’m enjoying the reflection of the sun on the water and the white stripe on the deck chair. Great composition.
January 4th, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
Great sunburst! It could perhaps pass for summer on a screen, but in reality…..
You wouldn’t get me swimming either - madness!
January 4th, 2026  
