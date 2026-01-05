Sign up
Previous
Photo 2080
Midhurst Castle Hill
The remains of a motte and bailey castle - just the man-made earthworks and hill remains. Lots (for us!) of unmelted snow and ice.
Annie challenged me to make a high contrast, black and white composition. Into the sun, long shadows, rarely seen afternoon snow seemed to fit the bill.
5th January 2026
5th Jan 26
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
Extra, Special Ones
motorola edge 50 pro
5th January 2026 12:52pm
Tags
getpushedjackier
,
get-pushed-701
,
snow!!!
