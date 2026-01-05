Previous
Midhurst Castle Hill by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Midhurst Castle Hill

The remains of a motte and bailey castle - just the man-made earthworks and hill remains. Lots (for us!) of unmelted snow and ice.

Annie challenged me to make a high contrast, black and white composition. Into the sun, long shadows, rarely seen afternoon snow seemed to fit the bill.
5th January 2026 5th Jan 26

JackieR

@30pics4jackiesdiamond
