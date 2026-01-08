Previous
Admiring The King's Painting by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2081

Admiring The King's Painting

The Pallant Gallery in Chichester must have an amazing reputation. There were paintings in the William Nicholson exhibition on loan from very prestigious galleries, private owners and this stunning still-life that is on loan from King Charles III.
8th January 2026 8th Jan 26

JackieR

January 8th, 2026  
