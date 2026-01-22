Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2084
Close, But No Cigar?
My challenge from Mary was to depict "Close, but no cigar!" which has been very difficult to depict without just missing photographing a kingfisher, a falling droplet or splash of a water crown.
Hazel asked me to take a photo of her with Ray. I used her 'phone, and here Hazel is looking at the terrible photos I took!
22nd January 2026
22nd Jan 26
6
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
6024
photos
213
followers
92
following
570% complete
View this month »
2077
2078
2079
2080
2081
2082
2083
2084
Latest from all albums
3542
3543
3544
3545
3546
2083
3547
2084
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
6
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
motorola edge 50 pro
Taken
22nd January 2026 2:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
getpushedjackier
,
get-pushed-703
JackieR
ace
@mcsiegle
best I could think of
@quietpurplehaze21
hope one of them was better than this one!!
January 22nd, 2026
katy
ace
I cannot see anything wrong with this picture of the two of them! It’s definitely shows their absorption in your photography
January 22nd, 2026
Susan Wakely
ace
Great interpretation. Tough challenge.
January 22nd, 2026
narayani
ace
😂
January 22nd, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Good one
January 22nd, 2026
Phil Howcroft
ace
I'm sure Haze
@quietpurplehaze21
and Ray will be pleased with the photos on Haze's phone
January 22nd, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
@quietpurplehaze21 hope one of them was better than this one!!