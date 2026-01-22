Previous
Close, But No Cigar? by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2084

Close, But No Cigar?

My challenge from Mary was to depict "Close, but no cigar!" which has been very difficult to depict without just missing photographing a kingfisher, a falling droplet or splash of a water crown.

Hazel asked me to take a photo of her with Ray. I used her 'phone, and here Hazel is looking at the terrible photos I took!
22nd January 2026 22nd Jan 26

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
570% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
@mcsiegle best I could think of
@quietpurplehaze21 hope one of them was better than this one!!
January 22nd, 2026  
katy ace
I cannot see anything wrong with this picture of the two of them! It’s definitely shows their absorption in your photography
January 22nd, 2026  
Susan Wakely ace
Great interpretation. Tough challenge.
January 22nd, 2026  
narayani ace
😂
January 22nd, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Good one
January 22nd, 2026  
Phil Howcroft ace
I'm sure Haze @quietpurplehaze21 and Ray will be pleased with the photos on Haze's phone
January 22nd, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact