What Does Freedom Mean to You? by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2085

What Does Freedom Mean to You?

This was an artist in residence's project, to find out local people's ideas. Their written quotes were transposed into embroidered patches and stitched on to dungarees. There's 9 pairs of dungarees on display in the foyer.

https://www.thespring.co.uk/projects/threadsoffreedom/
23rd January 2026 23rd Jan 26

Susan Wakely ace
Looks an interesting exhibition.
January 23rd, 2026  
katy ace
It sounds like a fascinating project and, based on the photos you have shared with us, should be intriguing to see
January 23rd, 2026  
