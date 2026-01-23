Sign up
Photo 2085
What Does Freedom Mean to You?
This was an artist in residence's project, to find out local people's ideas. Their written quotes were transposed into embroidered patches and stitched on to dungarees. There's 9 pairs of dungarees on display in the foyer.
https://www.thespring.co.uk/projects/threadsoffreedom/
23rd January 2026
23rd Jan 26
2
1
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
6026
photos
213
followers
92
following
571% complete
View this month »
Susan Wakely
ace
Looks an interesting exhibition.
January 23rd, 2026
katy
ace
It sounds like a fascinating project and, based on the photos you have shared with us, should be intriguing to see
January 23rd, 2026
