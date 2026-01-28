Previous
Copper Bangle by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2087

Copper Bangle

Desperation jshot. Was Mum's, cleaned it, but it's leaving black marks on me! Looked for a maker's mark and found one. Boots!!!
28th January 2026 28th Jan 26

JackieR

