Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2087
Copper Bangle
Desperation jshot. Was Mum's, cleaned it, but it's leaving black marks on me! Looked for a maker's mark and found one. Boots!!!
28th January 2026
28th Jan 26
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
6033
photos
214
followers
92
following
571% complete
View this month »
2080
2081
2082
2083
2084
2085
2086
2087
Latest from all albums
3548
3549
3550
3551
2086
3552
3553
2087
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
motorola edge 50 pro
Taken
28th January 2026 11:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close