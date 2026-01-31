Previous
House of Marbles by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2089

House of Marbles

A lovely afternoon watching glass blowers, then eating a Devon cream tea and learning the history of the pottery and glass factory

https://www.houseofmarbles.com/
31st January 2026 31st Jan 26

Photo Details

