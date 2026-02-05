Chick on a Stick

I was promised a kingfisher sighting at the WWT centre! Spotted one fly by whilst we finished our cuppa, so with little expectation went to the hide. There was a chap in there with binoculars pointing out, in the far distance, a kingfisher.

I said it would be more convenient if it sat on that branch - and then he did!!!

It then flew away into a hedge, and another one flew across its path.



My friend said she'd organised it for my birthday - she also kindly arranged for the heavy rain to happen after we left!!