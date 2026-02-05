Previous
Chick on a Stick by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2091

Chick on a Stick

I was promised a kingfisher sighting at the WWT centre! Spotted one fly by whilst we finished our cuppa, so with little expectation went to the hide. There was a chap in there with binoculars pointing out, in the far distance, a kingfisher.
I said it would be more convenient if it sat on that branch - and then he did!!!
It then flew away into a hedge, and another one flew across its path.

My friend said she'd organised it for my birthday - she also kindly arranged for the heavy rain to happen after we left!!
5th February 2026 5th Feb 26

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong. It gives a point of contact and a point of srparation (So said...
572% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact