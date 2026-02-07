Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2093
He Took Our Photo
so I took his.
7th February 2026
7th Feb 26
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong. It gives a point of contact and a point of srparation (So said...
6049
photos
214
followers
91
following
573% complete
View this month »
2086
2087
2088
2089
2090
2091
2092
2093
Latest from all albums
3560
2090
2091
3561
3562
2092
3563
2093
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
motorola edge 50 pro
Taken
7th February 2026 4:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
Did the dog have an active part?
February 7th, 2026
JackieR
ace
@wakelys
a gift from a member of the audience!!. That camera is worth thousands, the tripod head £10k!!!
February 7th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close