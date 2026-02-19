Previous
Kevin by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2096

Kevin

Kevin visits the bird bath in the mornings. Neighbours often feed him and his brothers, both called Kevin, so I'll see more if him!!
19th February 2026 19th Feb 26

JackieR

Susan Wakely
Nice to see Kevin.
February 19th, 2026  
Diana
He looks like a friendly fella.
February 19th, 2026  
JackieR
@ludwigsdiana apparently he cleans the blood off his beak there!!
@wakelys I was excited!!!!
February 19th, 2026  
katy
That’s a cracking good shot of this kookaburra!
February 19th, 2026  
Babs
He is gorgeous, we name our regular kookaburras too. We have one called Ida at the moment who visits regularly and she has just turned up with 2 babies.
February 19th, 2026  
Merrelyn
It's always lovely to see a kooka.,
February 19th, 2026  
