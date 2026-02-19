Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2096
Kevin
Kevin visits the bird bath in the mornings. Neighbours often feed him and his brothers, both called Kevin, so I'll see more if him!!
19th February 2026
19th Feb 26
6
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong. It gives a point of contact and a point of srparation (So said...
6064
photos
213
followers
92
following
574% complete
View this month »
2089
2090
2091
2092
2093
2094
2095
2096
Latest from all albums
3569
3570
3571
3572
3573
3574
3575
2096
Photo Details
Views
19
Comments
6
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
19th February 2026 4:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
perth
,
kookerburra
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice to see Kevin.
February 19th, 2026
Diana
ace
He looks like a friendly fella.
February 19th, 2026
JackieR
ace
@ludwigsdiana
apparently he cleans the blood off his beak there!!
@wakelys
I was excited!!!!
February 19th, 2026
katy
ace
That’s a cracking good shot of this kookaburra!
February 19th, 2026
Babs
ace
He is gorgeous, we name our regular kookaburras too. We have one called Ida at the moment who visits regularly and she has just turned up with 2 babies.
February 19th, 2026
Merrelyn
ace
It's always lovely to see a kooka.,
February 19th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
@wakelys I was excited!!!!