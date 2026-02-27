Previous
Valley of the Giants by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Valley of the Giants

Huuuuge eucalypt trees, with a fabulous high rise walk-way through it. It is a bit wibbly-wobbly and an amazing feat of engineering
27th February 2026 27th Feb 26

JackieR

narayani
Lovely collage of your day
February 27th, 2026  
Susan Wakely
Great bridge and collage.
February 27th, 2026  
katy
Not sure I would be brave enough to walk across that. Such fascinating photos of your adventure. I love the shadow selfies in the middle left.
February 27th, 2026  
Merrelyn
Glad you enjoyed it, lovely collage of your day.
February 27th, 2026  
Issi Bannerman
Some fabulous images there and some great trees!
February 27th, 2026  
