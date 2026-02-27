Sign up
Photo 2101
Valley of the Giants
Huuuuge eucalypt trees, with a fabulous high rise walk-way through it. It is a bit wibbly-wobbly and an amazing feat of engineering
27th February 2026
27th Feb 26
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong. It gives a point of contact and a point of srparation
6077
photos
213
followers
92
following
Tags
wa
narayani
ace
Lovely collage of your day
February 27th, 2026
Susan Wakely
ace
Great bridge and collage.
February 27th, 2026
katy
ace
Not sure I would be brave enough to walk across that. Such fascinating photos of your adventure. I love the shadow selfies in the middle left.
February 27th, 2026
Merrelyn
ace
Glad you enjoyed it, lovely collage of your day.
February 27th, 2026
Issi Bannerman
ace
Some fabulous images there and some great trees!
February 27th, 2026
