Previous
Photo 2103
Across the Bay
There's a total lunar eclipse tomorrow night, so there's going to be 110% cloud cover to spoil it for Western Australian photographers!! It's the law of astro-photograohy!!
2nd March 2026
2nd Mar 26
5
2
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong. It gives a point of contact and a point of srparation
6083
photos
213
followers
90
following
576% complete
2096
2097
2098
2099
2100
2101
2102
2103
3582
2100
2101
3583
272
2102
3584
2103
Views
16
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
2nd March 2026 12:54pm
Tags
night
,
52jr26
,
52wc-2026-w9
Joanne Diochon
ace
In the meantime you have captured a lovely image here. Keep your fingers crossed, the forecast isn't always right.
March 2nd, 2026
Jennifer Eurell
ace
Beautiful image. Shame about the cloud prediction for tomorrow night.
March 2nd, 2026
Susan Wakely
ace
Beautiful.
March 2nd, 2026
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Lovely image.
March 2nd, 2026
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Wonderful low light scene fav!
March 2nd, 2026
