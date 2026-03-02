Previous
Across the Bay by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2103

Across the Bay

There's a total lunar eclipse tomorrow night, so there's going to be 110% cloud cover to spoil it for Western Australian photographers!! It's the law of astro-photograohy!!
2nd March 2026 2nd Mar 26

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong. It gives a point of contact and a point of srparation (So said...
576% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joanne Diochon ace
In the meantime you have captured a lovely image here. Keep your fingers crossed, the forecast isn't always right.
March 2nd, 2026  
Jennifer Eurell ace
Beautiful image. Shame about the cloud prediction for tomorrow night.
March 2nd, 2026  
Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful.
March 2nd, 2026  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Lovely image.
March 2nd, 2026  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Wonderful low light scene fav!
March 2nd, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact