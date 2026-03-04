Sign up
Previous
Photo 2104
365 Meet-up (with Partners)
Merrelyn and Graham hosted us for our last night camping. We looked for the lunar eclipse, photographed ospreys and night herons and fast kite surfers.
Today they took us to Manjurra and we saw another osprey! Common as muck over here!!!
4th March 2026
4th Mar 26
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong. It gives a point of contact and a point of srparation (So said...
Views
3
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
motorola edge 50 pro
Taken
4th March 2026 11:46am
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wa
,
is that an eagle over there merrelyn? nah it's just an osprey
