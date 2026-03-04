Previous
365 Meet-up (with Partners) by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
365 Meet-up (with Partners)

Merrelyn and Graham hosted us for our last night camping. We looked for the lunar eclipse, photographed ospreys and night herons and fast kite surfers.
Today they took us to Manjurra and we saw another osprey! Common as muck over here!!!
JackieR

