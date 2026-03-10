Sign up
Previous
Photo 2105
We Met another 365er!
Narayani promised me dolphins, but wasn't to be. We met in Gage Brewery, lovely lunch. Trip to a lovely art gallery to view some wheat belt photos by Brad Rimmer and then a walk around Point Walter.
Such a fun afternoon. Thank you so much Narayani 🤓
10th March 2026
10th Mar 26
Joan Robillard
ace
Fun capture
March 10th, 2026
narayani
ace
(Point Walter) It was a delight to meet you both x
March 10th, 2026
Susan Wakely
ace
What a great fun capture. Aus obviously suits you both as you both look so relaxed.
March 10th, 2026
