We Met another 365er! by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2105

We Met another 365er!

Narayani promised me dolphins, but wasn't to be. We met in Gage Brewery, lovely lunch. Trip to a lovely art gallery to view some wheat belt photos by Brad Rimmer and then a walk around Point Walter.
Such a fun afternoon. Thank you so much Narayani 🤓
10th March 2026 10th Mar 26

JackieR

Joan Robillard ace
Fun capture
March 10th, 2026  
narayani ace
(Point Walter) It was a delight to meet you both x
March 10th, 2026  
Susan Wakely ace
What a great fun capture. Aus obviously suits you both as you both look so relaxed.
March 10th, 2026  
