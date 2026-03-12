Sign up
Previous
Photo 2106
Every Instagrammer Photogger Takes This Photo
So whilst waiting for the bus, I did!! Its just
a boat house
on the River Swan.
12th March 2026
12th Mar 26
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong. It gives a point of contact and a point of srparation (So said...
6096
photos
212
followers
90
following
2099
2100
2101
2102
2103
2104
2105
2106
2105
2106
Views
4
Comments
3
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
12th March 2026 8:17am
wa
,
sixws-163
Susan Wakely
ace
Fabulous. I can see why.
March 12th, 2026
Emma78
It’s a lovely boat house.
March 12th, 2026
Liz Gooster
ace
Perfect lines and colours. I can understand why this is such a popular view.
March 12th, 2026
