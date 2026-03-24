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Previous
Photo 2107
Finally!!!!!
I reserved this book back in November. It arrived when I was away in Australia.
A pleading email was sent to the library to request they hold on to it for longer than the allotted 2 weeks, due to the enforced extension of our holiday.
Picked it up today, already a third through it!
24th March 2026
24th Mar 26
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JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong. It gives a point of contact and a point of srparation (So said...
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motorola edge 50 pro
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24th March 2026 3:55pm
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JackieR
ace
@anniesue
package put in post on behalf of
@narayani
March 24th, 2026
Kathryn M
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I don't think I have ever read the last book in this series...will have to look out for it.
March 24th, 2026
KoalaGardens🐨
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Oh I've read some of His Dark Materials series - hope you enjoy while you finish recovering
March 24th, 2026
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