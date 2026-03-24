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Finally!!!!! by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
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Finally!!!!!

I reserved this book back in November. It arrived when I was away in Australia.
A pleading email was sent to the library to request they hold on to it for longer than the allotted 2 weeks, due to the enforced extension of our holiday.

Picked it up today, already a third through it!
24th March 2026 24th Mar 26

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong. It gives a point of contact and a point of srparation (So said...
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JackieR ace
@anniesue package put in post on behalf of @narayani
March 24th, 2026  
Kathryn M ace
I don't think I have ever read the last book in this series...will have to look out for it.
March 24th, 2026  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
Oh I've read some of His Dark Materials series - hope you enjoy while you finish recovering
March 24th, 2026  
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