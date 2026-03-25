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Previous
Photo 2108
Teeing Up
Phojo is totally MiA, I've missed a few days. Hoping to resurrect phojo mojo tomorrow with a college project. Experimenting with settings on the floor of my lounge - perfect for this week's prompt.
25th March 2026
25th Mar 26
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JackieR
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@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong. It gives a point of contact and a point of srparation (So said...
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25th March 2026 4:41pm
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