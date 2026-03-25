Previous
Teeing Up by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2108

Teeing Up

Phojo is totally MiA, I've missed a few days. Hoping to resurrect phojo mojo tomorrow with a college project. Experimenting with settings on the floor of my lounge - perfect for this week's prompt.
25th March 2026 25th Mar 26

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong. It gives a point of contact and a point of srparation (So said...
577% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact