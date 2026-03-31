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Previous
Photo 2110
Rainbow March - A Private Month
Missed two days due to illness.
All are selective colour
Started with red in Australia ended with red in England.
I believe there's only 6 colours in the visible spectrum, as did Isaac Newton until he became fixated with the number 7!
31st March 2026
31st Mar 26
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JackieR
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@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong. It gives a point of contact and a point of srparation (So said...
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