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Pandiculation Perfected by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2119

Pandiculation Perfected

Olive has pandiculation, stretching and yawning at the same time, down to a fine art.

Shame I missed the yawn, but look at that luxurious stretch!
11th April 2026 11th Apr 26

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong. It gives a point of contact and a point of srparation (So said...
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Diana ace
Beautiful shiny fur!
April 11th, 2026  
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