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Portsmouth on the Horizon by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2122

Portsmouth on the Horizon

Sitting in The Island Sailing Club as guest visitors, admiring the view
18th April 2026 18th Apr 26

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong. It gives a point of contact and a point of srparation (So said...
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