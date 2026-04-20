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View Whilst Stuck in Traffic Jam by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2124

View Whilst Stuck in Traffic Jam

No traffic across the bridge because someone was desperate and threatened to jump into the mud.
Think it's time another route onto and off The Island is built.
20th April 2026 20th Apr 26

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong. It gives a point of contact and a point of srparation (So said...
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Suzanne ace
Good shot. Not sure which Island but what a terrible thing that someone feels that desperate.
April 20th, 2026  
Corinne C ace
Great panorama
April 20th, 2026  
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