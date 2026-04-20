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Previous
Photo 2124
View Whilst Stuck in Traffic Jam
No traffic across the bridge because someone was desperate and threatened to jump into the mud.
Think it's time another route onto and off The Island is built.
20th April 2026
20th Apr 26
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JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong. It gives a point of contact and a point of srparation (So said...
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motorola edge 50 pro
Taken
20th April 2026 8:31pm
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island
,
hayling
,
i was desperate too my bladder is not that strong
Suzanne
ace
Good shot. Not sure which Island but what a terrible thing that someone feels that desperate.
April 20th, 2026
Corinne C
ace
Great panorama
April 20th, 2026
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