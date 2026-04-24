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Photo 2125
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I love an old church, and St Peter and St Mary's didn't disappoint
24th April 2026
24th Apr 26
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JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong. It gives a point of contact and a point of srparation (So said...
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motorola edge 50 pro
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24th April 2026 12:18pm
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Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Fabulous catch of the lighting
April 24th, 2026
Beverley
ace
lovely light shining through...
April 24th, 2026
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