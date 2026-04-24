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I love an old church, and St Peter and St Mary's didn't disappoint
24th April 2026 24th Apr 26

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong. It gives a point of contact and a point of srparation (So said...
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Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Fabulous catch of the lighting
April 24th, 2026  
Beverley ace
lovely light shining through...
April 24th, 2026  
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