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Tea Under the Wisteria by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2126

Tea Under the Wisteria

My friend's wisteria is absolutely stunning this year. We enjoyed birthday afternoon tea under its canopy
26th April 2026 26th Apr 26

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong. It gives a point of contact and a point of srparation (So said...
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Annie-Sue ace
that is a luscious sunbrella.
April 26th, 2026  
moni kozi
Superb scene
April 26th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
What a lovely scene.
April 26th, 2026  
Beverley ace
beautiful place to sit & celebrate birthday teatime... a special Wisteria...
April 26th, 2026  
Julie Ryan ace
Gorgeous
April 26th, 2026  
Walks @ 7 ace
Heavenly! Fav!
April 26th, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
That is so beautiful!
April 26th, 2026  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
ooooh it really is perfect
April 26th, 2026  
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