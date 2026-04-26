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Previous
Photo 2126
Tea Under the Wisteria
My friend's wisteria is absolutely stunning this year. We enjoyed birthday afternoon tea under its canopy
26th April 2026
26th Apr 26
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JackieR
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@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong. It gives a point of contact and a point of srparation (So said...
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motorola edge 50 pro
Taken
26th April 2026 2:23pm
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Annie-Sue
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that is a luscious sunbrella.
April 26th, 2026
moni kozi
Superb scene
April 26th, 2026
gloria jones
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What a lovely scene.
April 26th, 2026
Beverley
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beautiful place to sit & celebrate birthday teatime... a special Wisteria...
April 26th, 2026
Julie Ryan
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Gorgeous
April 26th, 2026
Walks @ 7
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Heavenly! Fav!
April 26th, 2026
Carole Sandford
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That is so beautiful!
April 26th, 2026
KoalaGardens🐨
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ooooh it really is perfect
April 26th, 2026
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