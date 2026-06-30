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Previous
Photo 2166
Wrest Park Stroll
Dragonfly, the mansion and swans.
Elm trees, 300 year old wisteria, lodge and 300 year old Chinese wallpaper.
Partierre, lodge interior, another partierre.
Bridgerton has been filmed here a few times, and something last week that's top-secret!
30th June 2026
30th Jun 26
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JackieR
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@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong. It gives a point of contact and a point of srparation (So said...
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LManning (Laura)
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It's all so grand!
June 30th, 2026
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