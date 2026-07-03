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Christ in Judgement by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2168

Christ in Judgement

A tiny Philip Jackson statue way up high in the cathedral. A privilege to be up at the same level as it. I've never spotted it, or the maquette of it in a box below, before today!

Thank you Sue for arranging our very own, exclusive tour of the cathedral's roof
3rd July 2026 3rd Jul 26

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong. It gives a point of contact and a point of srparation (So said...
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