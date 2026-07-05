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Photo 2170
Cadging a Falcon
A cadge is a frame that falcons were carried on in Tudor times, often by older men (old codgers) or a trusted apprentice (cadger).
I love the origin of words and language, and have often cadged a lift without realising that this is the only use of the word (you don't cadge anything else!)
5th July 2026
5th Jul 26
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JackieR
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@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong. It gives a point of contact and a point of srparation (So said...
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5th July 2026 12:04pm
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