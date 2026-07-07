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Previous
Photo 2171
Station Clock
Last week's prompt was zig-zag, and it's first time I've not uploaded in time!
Look carefully there's some zig-zagging ironwork up on the station roof
7th July 2026
7th Jul 26
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JackieR
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@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong. It gives a point of contact and a point of srparation (So said...
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Photo Details
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3
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Extra, Special Ones
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ILCE-6700
Taken
7th July 2026 3:54pm
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52wc-2026-w27
Beverley
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Beautiful photo… stunning Clock
July 7th, 2026
Kathy
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A gorgeous clock In an vintage environment. Very nice.
July 7th, 2026
Joan Robillard
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Wonderful
July 7th, 2026
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