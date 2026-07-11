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Photo 2172
Spot the Instagrammers?
After an hour it so it was too hot to meander the lavender field. The farmer anticipates a good yield this year due to the high temperatures
11th July 2026
11th Jul 26
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JackieR
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@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong. It gives a point of contact and a point of srparation (So said...
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