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London by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2174

London

St Martin's in the Field, Buck House, Me as art in Portrait Gallery.
Elizabeth Tower, London Eye.
Routemaster, Queen's wedding dress, the 4th plinth
14th July 2026 14th Jul 26

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong. It gives a point of contact and a point of separation (So said...
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