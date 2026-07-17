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Pathway to Enlightenment by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2175

Pathway to Enlightenment

The peregrine chicks still haven't fledged, so can't go up the spire!
17th July 2026 17th Jul 26

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong. It gives a point of contact and a point of separation (So said...
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Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
July 17th, 2026  
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