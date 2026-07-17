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Previous
Photo 2175
Pathway to Enlightenment
The peregrine chicks still haven't fledged, so can't go up the spire!
17th July 2026
17th Jul 26
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JackieR
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@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong. It gives a point of contact and a point of separation (So said...
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motorola edge 50 pro
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17th July 2026 10:31am
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Joan Robillard
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Lovely
July 17th, 2026
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