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Previous
Photo 2176
That's A Very Long Way Down!
It may well be able to take the weight of 2 black rhinos, but it's still scary to cross at 13 stone, unless a 3 year old holds your hand!!
23rd July 2026
23rd Jul 26
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JackieR
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@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong. It gives a point of contact and a point of separation (So said...
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motorola edge 50 pro
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23rd July 2026 11:13am
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