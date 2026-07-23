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That's A Very Long Way Down! by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2176

That's A Very Long Way Down!

It may well be able to take the weight of 2 black rhinos, but it's still scary to cross at 13 stone, unless a 3 year old holds your hand!!
23rd July 2026 23rd Jul 26

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong. It gives a point of contact and a point of separation (So said...
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