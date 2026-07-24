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Caught in the Act! by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2177

Caught in the Act!

Taken by three year old on Mummy's phone. He had fun using the Sony too!
24th July 2026 24th Jul 26

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong. It gives a point of contact and a point of separation (So said...
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